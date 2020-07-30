Bryan Cranston Reveals He Had COVID-19

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston revealed that he had COVID-19 – and now he’s doing his part to help others affected by the pandemic. On Thursday, Cranston shared a video of himself donating plasma, which can help with valuable antibody research. Cranston says he contracted the virus “a little while ago” and that he was “very lucky” to experience only minor symptoms.

