California Pizza Kitchen is the latest large chain to file for bankruptcy during the pandemic. The company – which ironically is based in Houston – filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/dLXhcvtSBo — Bloomberg (@business) July 30, 2020

CPK reportedly was down to just $13.5 million in cash on hand and had been struggling to cover rent payments for its 200 locations and temporarily closed 46 stores back in April.

Have you been relying on takeout from local restaurants during the pandemic, or cooking at home? What restaurant chain are you crossing your fingers survives the pandemic?