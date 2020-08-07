Bryan Cranston Says He’d Play Walter White Again ‘In A Second’

Perhaps Bryan Cranston will soon have to break out the clippers and don a chrome dome again.

Speaking to Collider, the Breaking Bad star admits he’d happily revisit the role of Walter White and appear in the Emmy winning series’ spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Bryan Cranston talks reprising his role as Walter White for #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/gUQDEZJ18b — Total Film (@totalfilm) August 7, 2020

“I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know,” said Cranston, who notes that the show still has one more season before it wraps.

Cranston also reveals that he’s been asked to direct an episode of Saul each season, but prior commitments have kept him from the set.

