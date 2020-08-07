USPS says ‘We got this.’

‘Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.’ Well, we can add ‘pandemic’ to the unofficial motto of the US Postal Service.

“Although there will likely be an unprecedented increase in election mail volume due to the pandemic, the Postal Service has ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on time,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reassured the Service’s Board of Governors Friday.

Louis DeJoy says the US Postal Service isn't "slowing down" election-related or other mail and will undergo an "organizational realignment" after the agency has faced doubts over its capacity to handle anticipated high numbers of mail-in ballots. https://t.co/atz42z1hyJ — CNN (@CNN) August 7, 2020

He also dispelled rumors: “We are not slowing down election mail or any other mail. Instead, we continue to employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all election mail.”

However, CNN reports the USPS has seen delivery delays in some places, which has prompted concern. President Donald Trump has also questioned whether the Post Office is equipped to handle the load.

Are you worried about getting your ballot in on time? Do you still plan to vote in person?