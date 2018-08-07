Bryan Cranston Was Shot Down to Play a “Drug Lord” Before ‘Breaking Bad’

Here’s a fun tidbit.

It appears Bryan Cranston had auditioned for the role of a drug lord sometime shortly after his days of playing a Dad on Malcolm in the Middle ended. No, not Heisenberg on Breaking Bad. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the movie Pineapple Express, Seth Rogen was putting factoids about the movie on Twitter so Judd Apatow joined in and dropped this bit of knowledge.

I’ve got one. Bryan Cranston auditioned. He may have even read at a table read and I said “I don’t think he seems scary enough to seem like a real drug dealer.” If he did PE maybe the Breaking Bad people would have said, “not him, he always plays drug dealers.” https://t.co/YqJE1pr2QH — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 7, 2018

He tweeted, “I’ve got one. Bryan Cranston auditioned. He may have even read at the table and I said, ‘I don’t think he seems scary enough to seem like a real drug dealer.’ If he did PE maybe the Breaking Bad people would have said, ‘not him, he always plays drug dealers.'”