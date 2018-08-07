Mark Hamill Has An Idea For How To Replace Trump’s Star

On Monday, the West Hollywood City Council voted to remove Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And Luke Skywalker has a great idea for how to replace it.

Mark Hamill tweeted that Trump’s star should be replaced with “someone who really earned it” – namely, his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher.

How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher https://t.co/f1XMXanpWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2018

Fisher died in 2016 and a star on the Walk of Fame would seem a fitting tribute. However, the Walk of Fame has traditionally had a five-year waiting period before honoring a star who has passed away.