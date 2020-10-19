Canada extends US travel ban

If you’ve been waiting to take that planned trip to Canada (or the US if you’re already in Canada), you’ll be waiting a bit longer.

Canada has extended its non-essential US travel ban until Nov. 21.

Canada has prolonged its ban on non-essential U.S. travel for another month. https://t.co/vpAMn4WiPF — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) October 19, 2020

The Detroit News reports its second extension of the measure in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a radio interview last week that his preference is to keep the ban in place until the virus is under control.

Considering that we’re still dealing with the seasonal influx of viruses behind the 2009 pandemic, what does ‘under control’ mean to you?