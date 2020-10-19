More on Utah hiker found after two weeks

An update on that missing hiker found after two weeks in Utah’s Zion National Park.

Holly Courtier’s daughter, Kailey Chambers, told CNN that her mother became disoriented after she “injured her head on a tree.”

Chambers says her mother “thankfully ended up near a water source — a river bed,” and she thought her best chance was to stay there – adding that her mother was “too weak and disoriented” to get help.

Hiker Holly Courtier, who was rescued after disappearing for almost two weeks in Utah's Zion National Park, spent the night in a medical center near Zion, a family friend says. https://t.co/j1sIF9iuk5 — CNN (@CNN) October 19, 2020

The 38-year-old was found, dehydrated and malnourished, by park visitors Sunday. She’s recovering in a hospital. Courtier had last been seen Oct. 6 after she was dropped off by a shuttle bus. She was supposed to be picked up later that day.

What would you do if you ever got lost in the wilderness? How well do you know your local countryside?