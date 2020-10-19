Info | Election 2020 in Utah

If you’re already registered to vote in this year’s election, you probably already have your ballot. If you’re not registered to vote, you can still do so online or by mail through Friday, October 23rd or you can register in person on Election Day, November 3rd.

However, early voting begins tomorrow, October 20th, and runs until Friday, October 30th, though dates and hours are base on where you live (see links below).

We thought we would put some links up in case you’re looking for more information:

You can find more information at vote.utah.gov and got-vote.org.

Don’t forget to place your ballot in the security sleeve and to sign the affidavit on your envelope before mailing your ballot or placing it in a ballot dropbox.