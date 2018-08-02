Cannabis Infused Beverages on the Way

Actually, they exist. This is just on a grander, Canadian scale.

Get ready for a weed-infused beer or beverage of some sort. Molson Coors Brewing Co. said its Canadian unit is entering into a deal that will develop cannabis-infused beverages in Canada. Marijuana use in Canada will become legal later this year and the company said it is pursuing “opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market,” Denver-based Molson Coors said that the sales in the United States fell by more than 3 percent in the latest quarter.