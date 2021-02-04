Car Carrying $10,000 Worth Of Vaccines Stolen

Police in Florida are searching for a stolen car – that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.
The vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Accent, was stolen from a vaccination site at a fairgrounds in Plant City. The car had been left unlocked with the engine running when a man in his 20’s jumped in and drove off.
Inside the car were 30 vials of vaccine valued at over $10,000. Police have issued a ‘nationwide alert’ for the vehicle.
Should the driver who left vaccines unattended with the engine running be disciplined? Do you think the thief knew what was in the car?
