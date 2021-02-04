Life

Dogs Have Been Trained To Sniff Out Coronavirus With 94% Accuracy

Posted on

A German clinic has trained dogs to sniff out the coronavirus – with 94% accuracy.

Veterinary researchers say infected people have a distinctive ‘coronavirus odor’ in their cells that dogs can detect, even in patients that are asymptomatic.

The dogs have already been put to work at airports around the world, and are even sniffing out Miami Heat fans at American Airlines Arena.

Should virus-sniffing dogs be put to use elsewhere?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top