Dogs Have Been Trained To Sniff Out Coronavirus With 94% Accuracy

A German clinic has trained dogs to sniff out the coronavirus – with 94% accuracy.

Veterinary researchers say infected people have a distinctive ‘coronavirus odor’ in their cells that dogs can detect, even in patients that are asymptomatic.

"It took just a week to actually get them to scent the COVID patients." Prof Holger Volk explains how his team in Germany trained sniffer dogs to detect #COVID19 in human saliva with 94% accuracy – including in asymptomatic patients. Read more here: https://t.co/1nqtFgSvhC pic.twitter.com/02AqTo6ZQq — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 4, 2021

The dogs have already been put to work at airports around the world, and are even sniffing out Miami Heat fans at American Airlines Arena.

Should virus-sniffing dogs be put to use elsewhere?