Woman Who Faked Death To Avoid Prison Gets An Extra Year Behind Bars

A West Virginia woman who tried to avoid prison by faking her death will be spending an even longer time in the slammer instead.

Julie Wheeler was about to be sentenced for health care fraud when her husband told police she’d fallen into a nearby gorge and disappeared. After a massive search, Wheeler was found hiding in a closet – in her own house.

Wheeler has since been sentenced to 42 months for fraud, plus an extra year for obstruction of justice over the fake death scheme. Her husband is facing up to 5 years in prison for his role in the ruse.

