Cayman Islands To Open For Tourism In September

Another tropical paradise has plans to reopen for travelers during the pandemic. The Cayman Islands will welcome tourists again starting on September 1st.

There are rules to get in. First, travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival.

“Once travelers depart their planes, they will be required to self-quarantine for five days and present a second negative test before being permitted to freely roam the tropical paradise.” Cayman Islands Opening to Tourism in September | TravelPulse https://t.co/5U5u37Wrqv — ✈️Desha✈️ (@deshatanner) July 21, 2020

Here is the extra catch. Visitors must quarantine for 5 days until they get another negative test result. Then tourists will be able to roam around.