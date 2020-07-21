Lay’s Releases Philly Cheesesteak Chips

Lay’s has a new flavor influenced by a Philadelphia institution. The Philly Cheesesteak potato chips get inspiration from Geno’s Steaks. A new limited-edition line of Lay’s chips is inspired by dishes served at some of America’s most famous restaurants. New York Pizza flavor is inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York, Nashville Hot Chicken shows love to Party Fowl in Nashville, Carnitas Street Taco comes from El Torito in Los Angeles and Chile Relleno gets inspiration from Cocina Azul in Alberquerque. The chips will be available later this month.

