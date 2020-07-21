‘This Is Covid’: Jennifer Aniston Urges Fans To Wear Masks As She Shares Photo Of Friend On Ventilator

Jennifer Aniston posted a picture to Instagram while urging her fans to “#wearadamnmask.” Along with posting a picture of her and Friends co-star Courtney Cox wearing a mask she also posted a picture of a friend on a ventilator.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real,” Aniston wrote in the caption. The picture was taken back in April and Aniston says her friend has “almost recovered now,” but it’s July.

Aniston has pleaded with fans to wear a mask, back in June she posted that she understood that masks are “uncomfortable and inconvenient, but it’s worse that businesses are closing, medical workers are exhausted and lives are being taken because we’re not doing enough.”

“People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask,” she wrote. “This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”