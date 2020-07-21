Life

‘This Is Covid’: Jennifer Aniston Urges Fans To Wear Masks As She Shares Photo Of Friend On Ventilator

Jennifer Aniston posted a picture to Instagram while urging her fans to “#wearadamnmask.” Along with posting a picture of her and Friends co-star Courtney Cox wearing a mask she also posted a picture of a friend on a ventilator.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real,” Aniston wrote in the caption. The picture was taken back in April and Aniston says her friend has “almost recovered now,” but it’s July.

I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️

Aniston has pleaded with fans to wear a mask, back in June she posted that she understood that masks are “uncomfortable and inconvenient, but it’s worse that businesses are closing, medical workers are exhausted and lives are being taken because we’re not doing enough.”

“People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask,” she wrote. “This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

