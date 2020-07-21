Customs Officials find Cocaine in Hollowed-Out Coffee Beans addressed to ‘John Wick’ Bad Guy

After going through the trouble of hollowing out more than 500 coffee beans and stuffing them full of cocaine, Colombian drug smugglers ended up losing their shipment to Italian cops anyway — because they’d addressed the package to the fictional villain from “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

The botched smuggling operation was uncovered over the weekend at Milan’s Malpensa Airport after customs agents noticed a package was addressed to “Santino D’Antonio,” a mob boss in the second “John Wick” movie, according to Italian police. At first, the coffee beans inside the package appeared to be normal; until closer examination revealed they’d been hollowed out, filled with coke and re-sealed with dark brown tape, the Guardia di Finaza Police Department reveals.

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody when he attempted to retrieve the package from it’s destination, a tobacco shop in Milan, according to police statement.