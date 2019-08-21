Changes Could Come To Cigarette Packs

Your pack of cigarettes could look very different if new rules proposed last week by the Food and Drug Administration pass. The FDA is considering adding realistic color pictures that show the graphic risks associated with smoking along with adding 13 new health warnings to packaging and advertisements.

The federal agency calls the plans “the most significant change to cigarette labels in more than 35 years.” In 2011, the FDA tried to add the images but lost the battle the following year after being sued by the tobacco companies, who claimed the warnings violated their free speech.

