America’s First Marijuana Restaurant To Open In California

If you’ve ever wondered which strain of pot pairs well with your meal, a new restaurant in California can help. Opening next month in West Hollywood, The Lowell Cafe bills itself as America’s first “full-service restaurant and lounge to offer farm-to-table cannabis and cuisine.” The “first-of-its-kind” menu, which changes daily, was created by Chef Andrea Drummer, who is “highly regarded for her ability to pair a strain with a dish that compliments its particular flavor profile,” says the cafe. While unable to cook with marijuana due to current laws, cannabis connoisseurs can purchase pre-packaged infused products alongside their dishes.

Lowell Café in West Hollywood (USA) offers unheard pairing of food and marijuana. Is the time arriving when we will have Weed Master Sommeliers and when buds and extract of Cannabis Indica won't be consider as a threat, but as a resource? https://t.co/JWQN7qzwkb #gastronomy #food pic.twitter.com/Yl6epqUwty — Traducendo Ltd – Specialised Translations (@traducendoLtd) August 21, 2019