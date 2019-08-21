Life

America’s First Marijuana Restaurant To Open In California

If you’ve ever wondered which strain of pot pairs well with your meal, a new restaurant in California can help. Opening next month in West Hollywood, The Lowell Cafe bills itself as America’s first “full-service restaurant and lounge to offer farm-to-table cannabis and cuisine.” The “first-of-its-kind” menu, which changes daily, was created by Chef Andrea Drummer, who is “highly regarded for her ability to pair a strain with a dish that compliments its particular flavor profile,” says the cafe. While unable to cook with marijuana due to current laws, cannabis connoisseurs can purchase pre-packaged infused products alongside their dishes.

