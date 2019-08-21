Instagram Hoax Fools Celebrities And Politicians

A lot of people were duped by an old Instagram hoax. On Tuesday, you may have seen an alleged legal message that claimed Instagram was going to make all of their users’ pictures and messages public. The note has been around since at least 2012. Many people on the social media platform reposted the “warning.”

Celebrities like Usher, Meghan Rapinoe, Julia Roberts and Scooter Braun reposted the message. Energy Secretary Rick Perry posted it too. Many of the stars were told it was a hoax and deleted the information from their pages. For what it’s worth, the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said, “If you are seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it’s not true.”

Every year really smart people share these Instagram and Facebook hoax posts and I don’t know when it’ll ever stop pic.twitter.com/UmOYvjGJXq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2019

All the celebrities on Instagram acting like all the older people on Facebook posting that "Instagram doesn't have permission to use my image…" hoax thing is making my day! pic.twitter.com/4ngadtgGNq — Sarah Wilkerson (@SarahWilkerson1) August 20, 2019

A bunch of celebrities posted a copyright hoax to Instagram https://t.co/574G0SetBX pic.twitter.com/qoAWpJBkz4 — The Verge (@verge) August 21, 2019