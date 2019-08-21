See This: Cable Snaps Seconds Before Slingshot Ride Launches

Two thrill-seekers avoided a possible catastrophe at a Panama City, Florida amusement park. A slingshot ride was just about to be launched into the air with passengers inside. Just before the ride operator sent them flying, a cable on the ride snapped and frayed. Attendants removed the guys from the ride. No one was injured. Officials at the Cobra Adventure Park did not offer a comment but the person who shot the video said the park gave the men a refund. The guys went on to ride the go-carts at the park.

WATCH UNTIL THE END: A Tallahassee woman says she and her best friend got quite the scare when a rope on a bungee-style slingshot ride in Panama City shredded to strands just before they could get on>> https://t.co/t660iEtZ6r (Video Credit: Krissy Hurst) pic.twitter.com/0jR8h5ROLP — WTXL ABC 27 (@abc27) August 20, 2019