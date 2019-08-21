Life

See This: Cable Snaps Seconds Before Slingshot Ride Launches

Posted on

Two thrill-seekers avoided a possible catastrophe at a Panama City, Florida amusement park. A slingshot ride was just about to be launched into the air with passengers inside. Just before the ride operator sent them flying, a cable on the ride snapped and frayed. Attendants removed the guys from the ride. No one was injured. Officials at the Cobra Adventure Park did not offer a comment but the person who shot the video said the park gave the men a refund. The guys went on to ride the go-carts at the park.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top