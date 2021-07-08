Life

Chick-Fil-A Chosen as America’s Top Fast Food Spot

Chick-Fil-A still reigns supreme, according to data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

The results come from interviews with over 19 thousand customers who were asked to rank restaurants out of scores of 100.

Chick-Fil-A ranked first with a score of 83, while places like Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse all scored an 80.

In the last place? Surprisingly, McDonald’s with a score of 70.

What has been your favorite restaurant to visit in the past year? Do you agree that Chick-Fil-A is the best?

