Chipotle Using TikTok Resumes To Find New Workers

Chipotle is using TikTok to recruit new employees. Candidates must use #TikTokResumes in their caption. They will be accepting TikTok resumes through July 31. They are also hosting their second Coast to Coast Career Day on July 15th.

#TikTok Wants to Be #LinkedIn for #GenZ, Launches TikTok Resumes, allowing users to apply to jobs with short videos 🤳🏽 Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, and Shopify among first companies partnering with the programhttps://t.co/u6olMYrRD8 #DigitalTransformation #SocialMedia pic.twitter.com/iwhPEbgxbd — Glen Gilmore (@GlenGilmore) July 8, 2021

The goal is to hire 15,000 employees.

What do you think of this idea as a way to recruit?