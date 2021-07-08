Life

Chipotle Using TikTok Resumes To Find New Workers

Chipotle is using TikTok to recruit new employees. Candidates must use #TikTokResumes in their caption. They will be accepting TikTok resumes through July 31. They are also hosting their second Coast to Coast Career Day on July 15th.

The goal is to hire 15,000 employees.

What do you think of this idea as a way to recruit?

Comments
