Clubhouse App Is Now Open to Everyone

Clubhouse, the audio app, started off as an invite-only app for iPhone users.

As of last Wednesday, anyone can now set up an account simply by downloading the app in their iPhone OR Android app store.

The app had 484,000 new installs globally between July 21-July 25.

The new downloads are mostly coming from outside of the US.

The Apple app store ranks the Clubhouse app 10th.

Clubhouse invitations are officially worthless. After its long-awaited general release, anyone can now set up an account simply by downloading the app, but without its exclusivity, Clubhouse seems to have lost some of its hype.

The Android app store, where the app is, ranks the Clubhouse app barely in the top 20.

