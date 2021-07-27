Rock Band Invades Wendy’s Drive-Thru, Save Friend From Working Late

Some people got a side of a concert with their meals recently at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Band Vella la Vella cars at a Wendy’s drive-thru to assure their buddy got to leave work on time.

Fast-food workers are expected to continue working drive-thrus until no cars are in the line, despite hours of operation.

Vella la Vella posted the clip on Instagram and TikTok, saying, “WE HAVE CLAIMED WENDYS! NOW LISTEN TO METAL AND EAT BURGERS.”

Have you ever had to work hours past what you were scheduled for? Do you think this band did a favor for their friend or just annoyed customers?