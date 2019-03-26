Colorado Reports Increase in Pot-Related ER Visits

It was bound to happen — as more and more states move closer to legalizing recreational marijuana, a report has been released that connects legalization with an uptick in pot-related emergency room visits. The study, released Monday, shows cannabis-related hospital visits in Colorado have nearly tripled since the state made it legal in 2012. The reports indicate people who smoke marijuana are more likely to experience cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, which causes vomiting, while users of edible products are more likely to suffer from panic attacks or other mental disorders.

“About 10 percent of cannabis-related visits were associated with edible forms of weeds, but only 0.32 percent of total cannabis sales were for edible products,” says Dr. Andrew Monte, the lead author of the study. “That’s 33 times higher than what we expected.”