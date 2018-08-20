Corey O’Brien Community and Events Calendar | Week of August 22nd

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie at USANA

The Twins of Evil Tour hits USANA.

•David Cross at Kingsbury Hall

He’s been in a bit of hot water with the local believers over an ad he’s posting, but the show must go on. It’s never fun to be subjugated when you spend your time subjugating others, I suppose. Cross will be fantastic, as always.

• Robert DeLong at Gallivan Center

One-man maestro (though joined by some groupmates on this tour), will be the second of 5 shows of the Salt Lake Community College Twilight Concert Series. Should be another fantastic downtown-dance party. Beer and a full bar for those 21 and over. Tickets are only $10 but go up to $15 on the day of the show, so don’t wait – get yours now! I highly recommend this show.

• Reggae Rise Up at Rivers End

Good vibes and some great scenery featuring headliners Rebelution, Atmosphere, Steel Pulse, Soja, and many more! This is a 2-day festival and tickets are still available.

• The Wallflowers at Park City Institute

Don’t drive up the canyon with one headlight. You’ll likely get a fix-it ticket. 25 years of the Wallflowers touring on their new album, Glad All Over, and all their songs you know and love.

• Rooney at Urban Lounge

Los Angeles rock band that sounds just like Southern California.

• Utah Renaissance Faire at Thanksgiving Point

Vikings and wenches and jousting and probably not any ale or mead as this is in Utah County, but the encouragement to LARP along should be exhilarating enough.





• 2nd Annual Bratwurst Eating Competition at Snowbird

As weekend 2 of Snowbird’s Oktoberfest kicks off, things get real. Really full as professional eaters compete for $4,000 by wolfing down as many brats as they can in 10 minutes. This is a sanctioned Major League Eating event. If you’re a local and think you’ve got what it takes to take on these international champions of digestion, then register here.

• Zombie Prom at Ogden’s Union Station

The couple that eats brains together stays together. Dancing, DJ, Live band, prizes, food, and a costume contest to crown a king and queen! Hosted by the Local Artists Collective.

• Barks, Bites, and Brews at Traverse Mountain

First, it’s National Dog Day, which is great. Second, this is an event where they’ll be serving beer in Utah County. I am as shocked as you are. From 3 to 7 pm you can bring your dogg-o along for fun activities like doggy hair paint and pet vendors. There will also be doggies that need a home, so if you don’t have one, you can get one and fit in. All anyone wants is to fit in.

•11th Annual Salt Lake Zombie Walk

Are you thinking what I’m thinking? What the hell is going on with zombie’s this week? Yeah, right? Anyway, this is a free event that is similar to a flash mob. Come to walk with your fellow zombies, zombie hunters, and survivors, as they crawl, lurch, run, and drag themselves through downtown Salt Lake City.

•Make a Creepy Doll Night at Nightmare Productions and Design, Inc.

Ohhhh…I get it. We’re just a few days away from Halloween. Wait, let me look at the calendar…WTF? Okay, I guess it’s just good to prepare. Making a doll that will keep you awake a night seems like a great way to spend a Sunday evening. Now, if I can just find a way to implant Charles Manson’s soul into the damned thing. I wonder what Crone’s Hollow is up to next week???

