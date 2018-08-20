Low and High Carb Diets Increase Risk of Early Death, Study Finds

Does anyone actually know anything concrete about this stuff?

A new medical study says that cutting carbs could cut lifespans up to four years. The Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study analyzed self-reported data from more than 15,400 middle-aged Americans, the data was then compared to studies that included 432,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Researchers found that people who ate a minimal amount of carbs lived four years longer than those who maintained a low-carb diet and one year longer than those who ate a lot of carbs.”Our data suggest that animal-based low carbohydrate diets, which are prevalent in North America and Europe, might be associated with shorter overall lifespan and should be discouraged,” lead author Sara Seidelmann at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said in a statement.

The study concluded that too much or too little carbs can be harmful to one’s health, but what type of fat, carbs, and protein matters most.