Corey O’Brien Concert and Event Calendar | Week of October 11th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Corey’s Concert and Event Calendar is sponsored by:

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•Monster Used Book Sale at Salt Lake Public Library

I am a book nerd. – a book hoarder, even! I simply cannot pass up a shot at annoying my roommates with stacks of even more books. The Friends of The City Library Monster Used Book Sale will be a thrilling treasure hunt with deep discounts and monster deals. Maybe you’ll pick up that classic novel you’ve been meaning to read; rediscover a gem from your youth; find a book about your hobby that you didn’t even know existed, or round out your collection of vintage sci-fi paperbacks. For this sale, we’ll have notably large quantities of children’s and teen fiction, sci-fi and fantasy, cookbooks, history, and religion books, plus music, movies, graphic novels, art books, and more! Fill up a bag and take it home for $5 on Saturday!!!





•Redistricting Utah Panel Discussion at Salt Lake City Library, Marmalade Branch

Our friend Laura Jones will be moderating a discussion about a very important topic, that if you haven’t heard much about or paid attention to, well, you should – gerrymandering. Every 10 years the boundaries of voting districts are redrawn based on the most recent census data. In Utah, this responsibility falls on the State Legislature, with the political party in power holding the most influence in the process. With the U.S. Supreme Court ready to hear a Wisconsin case this fall, the City Library and Listeners Community Radio of Utah invite you to participate in a discussion about Utah’s current system and the merits of a non-partisan redistricting commission. Free admission.





•Imagine Dragons, Grouplove, and K. Flay at USANA

First thing’s first, this is probably the last outdoor concert you will go to this year. Second thing’s second, everyone will as it’s sold out. Third thing’s third, take a coat.

•Utah Halloween Expo at Southtowne Expo Center

Even though Smith’s and Costco are sadists and have Christmas crap up, there are still two major holidays you shouldn’t forget between now and then. The Gateway To Halloween…we’s excited to announce our 2nd Annual Halloween show!!! Full of amazing costumes, professional makeup artists, local vendors and incredible artists you won’t want to miss. We’re also excited that our event is on Friday the 13th!! What better place to be and celebrate this iconic date with your fellow spooks. Follow our Facebook page for your chance to win free tickets to our event!

•The War on Drugs at The Complex

X96 has dabbled from time to time, but just socially. A Philadelphia band that helped to spring former member, Kurt Vile, to stardom…at least it could be argued. They are touring on their new album, “A Deeper Understanding.”

•Ouija Board Class and Seance at Crone’s Hollow

Take your demonic worship pro and pwn noobs with your wicked awesome skills in portaling to the dark lord. Sure you can go pro, but you won’t become a master until you’ve put your 10,000 hours in on the board. This will help.

•Strut Your Mutt at Liberty Park

This one’s for all my doggies! WOOF!

•Crawl-O-Ween Pub Crawl

No matter how many times you exclaim, “Trick or treat” at your bartender, there will be no free beer. However, now that we celebrate holidays like I celebrate my birthday (all month long), get the most use out of your cosplay (they used to be called costumes) and your liver. “Nightmare On Main Street” Halloween Themed Bar Crawl is Salt Lake City’s creepiest and scariest bar crawl along Downtown Salt Lake City’s eeriest strip. As opposed to a typical “bar crawl” where participants travel as one big group with designated time slots at each bar, this event allows participants to “crawl” at their own pace.” Along with some free giveaways, crawlers will quench their thirst on drink specials at each participating bar as they creep down chilling and haunted Downtown Salt Lake City. Register now and become part of the Fall’s most fun and creepiest party! You need to buy a ticket, which will get you a bar crawl cup, passport crawl card and pin, a “welcome drink”, and friends.

•Iron Maidens at The Royal

I just want to know if their version is “Bring your son to the slaughter.” I was informed that “this show will melt your face off.”

•Hanson at The Depot

Yeah, they are still around. It’s been 25 years since we caught the Mmmmmbops.

•Boxing for Boobs at Title Boxing Club

Join us for a free boxing for boobs class, as we fight for those who have lost, beat, and who are battling breast cancer. Help us to bring awareness to this horrible disease as we fight together.

•SWMRS at The Complex

Fine Bay Area band with some rock n roll cred as Joey Armstrong (Billy from Green Day’s kid) is a member of this band after he and some friends saw School of Rock.”

•Bob Dylan at Eccles Theatre

The walking, talking singing myth returns to Salt Lake with the amazing Mavis Staples. Legends. Go to it.

•Avoid Falling For a Jerk or Jerkette Seminar

Have you ever dated me? Do you want to help others avoid dating me? If so, attend the Department of Workforce Services so you or anyone you care about will never date me or anyone like me. Learn about the warning signs and red flags that can help you avoid this fate. The class is for those 18 years and older, though I prefer women 27 and older.

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…