Utah’s Top 5 Favorite Breakfast Foods

What’s the most important food of the day for Utahns?

We polled Utahns and asked them what their favorite food to start that day off is. Some said coffee, others loved their smoothie, and some just wanted to carb up before heading out for the day. Here’s what people in the Beehive State said they prefer to fill their tanks with when the sun rises.

5. Pancakes

I know what you’re thinking? Pancakes are THE breakfast food. So what gives, Utah? Number 5? It’s the basic breakfast staple and you can dress them with practically anything. There is literally a restaurant, ney, two restaurants who base their entire name on flapjacks! Can you name them? Where would the syrup lobby be without pancakes? Well, they’d still have French Toast and…

4. Waffles

Some prefer butter and syrup while others love some fresh fruit and chocolate sauce, we know there’s no better way to enjoy a waffle than with a big piece of fried chicken on top and a lot of people agree with long lines at places like Pig in a Jelly Jar on the weekends. According to Wikipedia, this happy cousin of the pancake got their start around the 9th century, around the same time communion wafers made their debut, which makes sense as the right waffle with the right toppings can seem like an enlightening experience.

3. Hash Browns

The real question is are home fries hash browns? Tater Tots? We may never know, but shredded and topped with ketchup (gross), Tobasco, Ranch, or just some pepper, shredded then fried taters are simply amazing, even if never seen on a breakfast plate alone. There always seems to be at least one of the next two items riding shotgun to breakfast taters.

2. Eggs

Scrambled, poached, over-easy, benedict…how Utahns like their eggs is a whole other list. According to BBC Goodfood the health benefits are many:

“Eggs are a very good source of inexpensive, high quality protein. More than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white along with vitamin B2 and lower amounts of fat and cholesterol than the yolk. The whites are rich sources of selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper. Egg yolks contain more calories and fat. They are the source of cholesterol, fat soluble vitamins A, D, E and K and lecithin – the compound that enables emulsification in recipes such as hollandaise or mayonnaise.”

Well, it’s no wonder Utah loves to start its day with the incredible, edible egg.

1. Bacon

Big shocker! Is there anything bacon can’t do? Garnish for your drink? Done! A shawl for your steak? Done. You could have a plateful and it wouldn’t be enough. American eats 2.6 BILLION pounds of bacon each year. That’s over 18 pounds per person according to Alltech. But no matter how good it is, you should eat it sparingly. According to our very own University of Utah article, “eating 50 grams of processed meat – think a little less than two pieces of bacon – daily can increase the risk of cancer by 18%.”