Corey O’Brien’s Community and Event Calendar | Week of April 18th

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•Lego Brick Building Contest at Red Butte Garden

Sure, you might not be able to score tickets to Violet Femmes, but you could enjoy some sick Lego construction. There are so many ways to enjoy the garden, ya know!?! This is your chance to show off your creativity and building ability to thousands of people who will visit Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks exhibition this summer at Red Butte Garden. This award-winning exhibit features 14 larger-than-life sculptures built from nearly 400,000 LEGO bricks, including a giant praying mantis, hummingbird, butterfly and more.

•LANY at Saltair

No doubt you’ve heard me spin LANY on X96 Xposed on I.P.O. and now you can see them live at Saltair along with The National Parks, Harry Hudon, and Knox Fortune.

•Kiefer Sutherland at Park City Live

Best known as an actor, Kiefer Sutherland pursued a secondary musical career in the 2000s and 2010s. His first professional musical endeavor was forming the Ironworks label with his friend Jude Cole in the mid-2000s when Sutherland was at the peak of his 24 stardom. Ironworks signed Rocco DeLuca as their first artist, and they’d later have Ron Sexsmith and Lifehouse, the latter releasing Out of the Wasteland in 2015. By that point, Sutherland started his own earthy Americana outfit called the Kiefer Sutherland Band. After hearing a few original tunes, Cole encouraged Sutherland to form the KSB, and the singer/songwriter toured small bars around America in 2015. In 2016, Cole collaborated on the Kiefer Sutherland Band’s first album, Down in a Hole.

•Afroman at Moose Lounge

When he’s not busy singing about why he got high, he might be knocking your girlfriend off the stage. Don’t go on the stage, please. Oh, I almost forgot to mention that it’s 420 weekend. 21+ show.

•Bert Kreischer at Wiseguys

He likes to take his shirt off, hang out with Joe Rogan and Tom Segura, run marathons he shouldn’t be, and voice elephants who like pistachios on TV. He’s Bert Kreischer and he’ll be at Wiseguys downtown doing shows through Saturday.

•Salt Lake City Marathon

The Alaska Airlines Salt Lake City Marathon is celebrating its 15 Year Anniversary on April 21, 2018! You need to see Salt Lake City to believe it. Run through the city’s iconic landmarks while surrounded by the towering Wasatch Mountains. Finish victoriously and celebrate with friends and family at the historic city hall building. It is challenging, yet beautiful. We are showing you the view. Now show us your determination! Oh! And no dobut this will cause traffic problems all over the city. Damn, a grump!

•Salt Lake Bees vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

It’s that time of year…the hot dogs, the beer, the yelling at the opposing team batter to not be such a little bitch and swing for the fences. Ahhh, baseball.

•Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids at Rio Tinto Stadium

Kickoff is at 7:30p!

•Nature’s Ultimate Machines at Natural History Museum of Utah

Embark on an incredible journey to discover some of nature’s most amazing biological marvels at the Natural History Museum of Utah’s upcoming special exhibition Nature’s Ultimate Machines.” Featuring hands-on-interactives and presentations in both English and Spanish, inquisitive visitors will learn the answers to fascinating questions, such as how do cheetahs run so fast, why do chimpanzees have stronger grips than humans and what do Venus flytraps do to lure in unsuspecting victims?

•Spring Color Event at Fantastic Sams in Taylorville

Hey! It’s kind of a lame week for events, so I thought I would go all in. I am not sure what they mean by spring color, so I am just going to assume they’ll be painting people’s hair green all day. That’s the kind of blog this is.

