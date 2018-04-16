Bad News Today, R. Lee Ermey “The Gunny” 03/24/1944 – 04/15/2018

The world has a much cleaner mouth today, and is a lesser place for it.

R. Lee Ermey, known to many of us for playing salty mouthed Marines starting in the 1980’s as GSGT. Hartman in Full Metal Jacket passed away last night after a bad case of pneumonia. He was also in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot, The HALO Games, AND The Toy Story Movies..

But to me? He’ll always be the scariest gatdamn Senior Drill Instructor known to man. I honestly feel bad for ANYone who had to go through boot camp in the weeks and months following this movies release as I’m CERTAIN every Drill Sergeant in the country was emulating Ermey’s performance.

So in honor of “The Gunny” today, I’m posting some clips of his most offensive, profane, and down right unsettling scenes for your viewing pleasure. Make sure you plug those headphones in before GSGT Ermey tears off your face and sh*ts on your brain.