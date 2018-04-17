Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Greg Hughes

Food and Conversation

Greg Hughes is the Speaker of the House here in Utah. He is a Republican, a Trump supporter, and he’s a guy that everybody likes! On this episode, we chat with Mr. Hughes about growing up poor in Pittsburgh, boxing, and, of course, politics.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.