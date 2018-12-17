What Is The Word of the Year?

Merriam-Webster has chosen “Justice” as their word of the year for 2018. According to Merriam-Webster’s editor, “justice” was a constant in their top 30 searches. The number of searches for the word was up 74 percent this year. “Justice” winning this honor most likely has something to do with the current news cycle. With the Justice Department, social justice, racial justice and obstruction of justice being talked about a lot.

As long as it’s not used in the context of, “Hey, there is a new ‘Justice League’ movie coming out.” That would be a travesty!

For a number of reasons and meanings, ‘justice’ was on the minds of many in 2018. ‘Justice’ is our 2018 #WordOfTheYear.https://t.co/kyB9swUkQp — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 17, 2018

What is your word of 2018? What word would you leave behind and not use again in 2019?