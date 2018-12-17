Life

Be Careful of this Netflix Scam Email

Posted on

As you prepare to binge-watch some shows on Netflix over the holidays, don’t be fooled by a scam using the streaming service name. Authorities are warning Netflix customers of a phishing email that asks people to update their payment details. The email asks you to click a link to update your information. Don’t do it. The scam has been sent to non-Netflix users as well.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top