Be Careful of this Netflix Scam Email

As you prepare to binge-watch some shows on Netflix over the holidays, don’t be fooled by a scam using the streaming service name. Authorities are warning Netflix customers of a phishing email that asks people to update their payment details. The email asks you to click a link to update your information. Don’t do it. The scam has been sent to non-Netflix users as well.

