Parrot Orders From Owner’s Alexa

It’s probably safe to say that if you have a pet who can speak actual words, you shouldn’t put a smart device within an earshot, as one parrot owner has learned. Rocco had seen Marion Wischnewski order stuff from Alexa before, so when he had a hankering for watermelon, the African Grey knew exactly what to do. Fortunately, there’s a lock on the Amazon Echo, so Rocco had been thwarted on his attempts to have strawberries, light bulbs, and even a boiler delivered to the UK home. Speaking to The Times of London, Wischnewski reveals that she has come home to the sounds of “romantic music” playing, as dialed up by Rocco.

