This Is The Highest Grossing Christmas Film Of All Time

Tis the season to crowd around the television and watch those Christmas classics that you know and love. And if you are like most people then you will probably have ‘Home Alone’ on your must-watch list. ‘Home Alone’ is the highest grossing Christmas film of all time. Sorry Will Ferrell, “Elf” didn’t even make the top 5. Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992) came in at #5 followed by The Polar Express (2004), Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and Home Alone (1990).

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.