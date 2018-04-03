Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of April 4th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•Built to Spill at Urban Lounge

90’s grunge jammers will be joined by Rituals of Mine and Black Belt Eagle Scout. 21+

•Baby Animals Days at American West Heritage Center

It’s everything good and pure in all the world! The baby bears are back, lambs, piglets, calves, kids, foals, chicks and ducklings. There’s a Candy Cannon! The Woodwright Shop and carpenters in action and you can say hello to the Mountain Men in the trader’s cabin. Pony rides and more! Runs through Sunday.

•Missio at Urban Lounge

Last year’s “Middle Fingers” was a flash of last summer, a mellow song, with hip-hop lyrics, but ya know, straight outta Austin. 21+

•Fitcon at the Salt Palace Convention Center

I’ll be the guy walking around handing out free processed carbs from my cart of temptation…but not really. Utah’s biggest fitness event runs Friday and Saturday and features athletes, seminars, competitions and more!

•The Darkness at The Complex

British band who is known for singing about a little thing called love arrives back in Salt Lake sporting Steven Tyler’s Goodwill collection. Party on, Wayne!

•OK Go at Eccles Center

The music videos made them an internet sensation, but I will always have a soft spot in my heart for their 2002 self-titled album. It’s a lean album.

•Jungle at The Depot

Nothing wrong with the funk, even English funk. If you don’t know about Jungle, then you need some better friends with better music taste. Otherwise, come cut a rug.

•Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium

Kick off is at 7:30 pm.

•The Neighbourhood at The Complex

The Neighbourhood broke out in 2013 with “Sweater Weather” and have a chill, west coast feel to their music. Their new self-titled album is out now.

•alt-J at Saltair

Finally making their way to Utah touring on “Relaxer” which you get a free download of when you purchase your ticket to the show. Twin Shadow is the opener.

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…