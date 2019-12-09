Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of December 11th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

The Calendar is brought to you by Live Nation!

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

• Royal Bliss Thanksgiving Blast at The Depot

I’ve gotta give up to Royal Bliss. They are still one of the most beloved bands in Utah after all these years and a great bunch of guys, so you really should be thankful they are on their 17th- Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Bash. They’ll be joined by another great band, Broke City along with Levi Connor and Skumbudz. This is a 21+ kind of party at The Depot.

• 10 Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at Gracie’s

It’s been sitting your closet for a year getting even uglier. Get that ripe garment out and head to Gracie’s where they will celebrate a decade of ugly Christmas sweaters starting at 5 pm. The festivities will benefit the Homeless Teen Shelter and The Inn Between. It’s a 80’s themed party this year with music by Nothin’ But a Good Time performing from 1o pm to 1 am.

• Remembering Sinatra at Whiskey Street

Celebrate the birth of Ole’ Blue Eyes at Whiskey Street with food and drink specials and 3 hours of Sinatra’s best on vinyl. Bring a photo with family members or a Frankie artifact to add to the shrine and no cover charge! Get all gussied up and head to Whiskey Street until the wee small hours of the morning. Well, 1 am. It’s Utah.

• Hopkins Brewing 1-Year Anniversary

My favorite Sugarhouse stop for Tachos is celebrating 1 year of making Sugarhouse that much more fun. They will be serving up some small-batch specialties while you enjoy music from Raw-Fidelity.

• Made in Utah Winterfest at The Gateway

Cant’ get enough holiday lights in your life? No problem. Head west from Vatican City U.S.A. and take in the holiday spirit at The Gateway. This family-friendly market showcase Utah talent to help you find that perfect and unique gift for a loved one or just for yourself. Bundle up in your winter gear and festival spirit.

• Christmas Bar Crawl

It’s Saturday and it’s December! Wrap up your day on the slopes with a crawl. There’s a $500 costume contest, so don’t skimp on the festive outerwear. Check-in is from 4 pm to 6 pm at Good Grammar and then you’ll find drink specials and no covers if you’re part of the crawl throughout Salt Lake nightlife.

• Wax at Urban Lounge

From “Rosana” to “Dispensary Girl” to “No Smokin’ in the House” I had not only dug this guy’s music but really think he should have his own TV show. Perfect Sunday night!

• Hashtag Lunchbag at Soundwell

Soundwell? In the daylight! Sure, for a good cause. Grab your friends and family for this 21+ event. Make a minimum donation fo $10 and join us to bagged lunches to distribute to those in need. Great cause and a fantastic way to spend your afternoon before you head to Urban to catch Wax!

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C