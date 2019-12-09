Walmart In Canada Pulls Sweater Featuring Santa With Cocaine

Walmart was left red-faced and apologizing after several “adult” themed sweaters were featured on their Canadian site, leading to a bit of outrage. Now pulled, one displayed Kris Kringle roasting his “chestnuts” over a fireplace, while another showed Santa sitting in front of three lines of a white substance above the caption, “Let It Snow.” The description clarified the makeup of the powdery pile, explaining, “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.” A spokesperson for the retailer told Global News, “These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website.”

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.