Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from November 26th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 28th:

  • The Aces at The Depot

Saturday the 22nd:

  • Taylor Acorn at Soundwell
  • Royal Bliss: Annual Thanksgiving Bash at The Depot

Sunday the 23rd:

  • Say Anything / Motion City Sountrack at The Union
  • Jonas Brothers at Maverik Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link 
  • 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link 
  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link 
  • Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link 
  • 2025 ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo 11/28-1/04 – Link 
  • Temple Square Christmas Lights 2025 11/28-1/01 – Link 
  • 2025 Breakfast with Santa at Grand America 11/29-12/23 – Link 
  • Millcreek Magic Ice Show: Intergalactic at Millcreek Commons 11/28-11/30 – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm Holiday Market 2025 11/28-11/30 – Link 
  • 2025 Holiday Tea at Grand America 11/28-1/04 – Link 

Friday the 28th:  

  • Live at the Eccles Presents Gentri Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link
  • Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings at the Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 29th: 

  • Cardinal Bloom live at The Complex – Link 
  • Katt Williams: Heaven On Earth Tour at Delta Center – Link 
  • Lola Young at The Union Event Center – Link
  • SLC Creatures & Features Market At the Murray Armory – Link
    • The Market starts at Noon to 6:00pm. Then we are showing Donnie Darko for free at 7:30 (limited seating) 
  • Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link 

Sunday the 30th: 

  • Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets at the Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
