Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from November 26th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 28th:
- The Aces at The Depot
Saturday the 22nd:
- Taylor Acorn at Soundwell
- Royal Bliss: Annual Thanksgiving Bash at The Depot
Sunday the 23rd:
- Say Anything / Motion City Sountrack at The Union
- Jonas Brothers at Maverik Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link
- 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link
- 2025 ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo 11/28-1/04 – Link
- Temple Square Christmas Lights 2025 11/28-1/01 – Link
- 2025 Breakfast with Santa at Grand America 11/29-12/23 – Link
- Millcreek Magic Ice Show: Intergalactic at Millcreek Commons 11/28-11/30 – Link
- Wheeler Farm Holiday Market 2025 11/28-11/30 – Link
- 2025 Holiday Tea at Grand America 11/28-1/04 – Link
Friday the 28th:
- Live at the Eccles Presents Gentri Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link
- Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings at the Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 29th:
- Cardinal Bloom live at The Complex – Link
- Katt Williams: Heaven On Earth Tour at Delta Center – Link
- Lola Young at The Union Event Center – Link
- SLC Creatures & Features Market At the Murray Armory – Link
- The Market starts at Noon to 6:00pm. Then we are showing Donnie Darko for free at 7:30 (limited seating)
- Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link
Sunday the 30th:
- Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets at the Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link