Disney Says Watching ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ May Be Dangerous

If you are prone to seizures, especially those caused by flashing lights, you may want to avoid Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. According to Deadline, Disney is warning that there is a risk to moviegoers who suffer from photosensitive epilepsy. In a letter sent to theaters operators worldwide, the company asked that a notice is posted telling customers the J.J. Abrams-directed feature “contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities.” The film, starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega, along with Star Wars alum Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and the late Carrie Fisher, hits the big screen on December 20.

We appreciate Disney proactively putting out information about STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER containing several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those with photosensitive epilepsy. Find tips for staying safe: https://t.co/RozkzfQkSc pic.twitter.com/JrPsl2EDpq — Epilepsy Foundation (@EpilepsyFdn) December 6, 2019