The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are Announced

Awards season is in pre-game mode. We have received the nominations for the Golden Globes. The big story in the movie category is Marriage Story. The film starring Scarlett Johannson and Adam Driver got six nominations. The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood followed with 5 nominations apiece. In the television area, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable are tied with 4 nominations each. The Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 5th.

And the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Animated Feature Film are… pic.twitter.com/YTBNIfcYft — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

And the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song are… pic.twitter.com/mroSfGZtlq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

And the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Actor Drama, Best Actor Musical or Comedy, and Best Supporting Actor in Any Film are… pic.twitter.com/UxMcecEJLv — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

And the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Television Series – Drama, and Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television are… pic.twitter.com/6qYWCJFYqz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

And the #GoldenGlobes Nominees for Best Actor TV Drama, Best Actor TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor Limited Series or Television Movie, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television are… pic.twitter.com/IhQcaqP0vq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

And this year's #GoldenGlobes Nominees for Best Actress TV Drama, Best Actress TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actress Limited Series or Television Movie, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television are… pic.twitter.com/QSDUCr7JIX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019