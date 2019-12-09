Life

The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are Announced

Posted on

Awards season is in pre-game mode. We have received the nominations for the Golden Globes. The big story in the movie category is Marriage Story. The film starring Scarlett Johannson and Adam Driver got six nominations. The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood followed with 5 nominations apiece. In the television area, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable are tied with 4 nominations each. The Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 5th.

