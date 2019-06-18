Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of June 19th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Sublime with Rome at The Great Saltair

The lovely Utah ‘sea’ air and music provided by Sublime 2.0, SOJA, Common Kings, and Seranation providing the soundtrack as the sun sets over the Great Salt Lake. Now that’s a nice mellow.

• Utah Arts Festival

Need a new custom, leather wallet? They gotcha! How about some jewelry with some turquoise in it? Oh yeah! Films? Yup. Performance art? Well, yeah. That’s art, too! The 2019 Utah Arts Festival runs through Sunday at Library Square and around Washington Square downtown. Heads up! The Slackers and Folk Hogan play tonight, so if you can only go one day, go tonight!

• Coheed and Cambria at Saltair

Coheed and Cambria will be joined by Mastodon at Saltair as they tour on their latest album, “The Unheavenly Creatures.” Everytime I Die will be playing as well.

• Chet Faker at Ogden Amphitheatre

The second show in Ogden’s Twilight Concert Series features Nick Murphy (who seems to be moving away from this Chat Faker pseudonym). Always a great time in Ogden. Make sure you use your ticket to use Front Runner if you’re head up from Salt Lake or Utah County.

• Eddie Izzard at Eccles Theatre

Comedian and occasional extreme marathon runner, Eddie Izzard, will perform his show, “Wunderbar” as he treks across all 50 states.

• Rooney at Kilby Court

Rooney is playing Kilby unplugged and tellin’ stories to celebrate 20 years of Rooney. The band will hang out for a meet n greet after the show for those of you who pony up the dough and buy a ticket.

• Lita Ford at The Depot

I went to the party last Saturday night…if you know how this story ends. You should go to this show. It ain’t no big thing.

• Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World at USANA Amphitheatre

That’s a big karaoke party. We’re presenting this shindig, so you should go. What a week for music! Wait until you see what’s coming up on this list the next couple of days! Also, it’s the first day of summer. Act accordingly!

• Jim James and the Claypool Lennon Delirium at Eccles Theater

You know Jim James from My Morning Jacket. you know Les Claypool from Primus among other things. You know Sean Lennon from John Lennon’s loins and his fantastic solo work. If that doesn’t sell you on this show, then you’re probably already going to see Jimmy Eat World.

• Empire of the Sun at Gallivan Center

My favorite Australian band playing right in the middle of downtown Salt Lake City! Empire of the Sun returns to Salt Lake for the 2019 Salt City Sounds Concert Series. Doors open at 3pm. Why? Because they will be joined by Big Wild, Whethan, Elley Duhe, and ford. This will be like a mini-music festival so come to party. Full bar area for those 21+, food trucks, beer trailers, and a beautiful second day of summer to enjoy!

• Anberlin at The Depot

This could be the biggest week in music on variety alone in Salt Lake! Anberlin returns to Salt Lake (and it really is a return as they broke up in 2014). They will be performing songs from their classic albums ‘Never Take Friendship Personal’ and ‘Cities’, as well as career-spanning fan favorites from their stellar discography.

• Chromeo at The Complex

The only one of the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series that will be held indoors is a biggie! Chromeo, AlunaGeorge, Harry Hudson, and more promise for a reason to call out sick on Monday. Hit up the Utah Arts Festival during the day and get down with Chromeo at night! Life is good.

• Howard Jones at Red Butte

Utah’s mascot appearing among the foothills and flora at Red Butte really does mean summer is here. BUT THAT’S NOT ALL!!! Howard is bringing along Men Without Hats and All Hail the Silence. You’ll be drunk by the time MWH is halfway through their set. So will your mom and your aunts two rows behind you. Rosé all day at Red Butte!

What a week!

