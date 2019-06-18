Boner Fight for June 18th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: ONE LESS RACIST AT HARVARD

Of the many student activists who emerged from the tragic shooting last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Kyle Kashuv stood out as a conservative defender of the Second Amendment, surrounded by classmates who were mobilizing for sweeping new controls on guns. He used that distinction to get meetings with the likes of President Trump and successfully push for what he believed would be more effective federal legislation to improve school security and help detect potential threats of violence at schools, as he proudly related in his admission essay to Harvard College. In the essay, he described hiding in a classroom closet during the February 2018 rampage in which 17 people were killed. He said he learned about the deaths of his classmates one by one and chose to devote himself to activism afterward. “While I support a conservative viewpoint on the Second Amendment, I know that finding common ground is the path to protecting our students,” he wrote. “I still believe that from the pits of despair, goodness can and will prevail.” Harvard accepted him into its freshman class — briefly. On Monday, Mr. Kashuv revealed on Twitter that the university this month rescinded its admission offer over a trail of derogatory and racist screeds that it turns out Mr. Kashuv, 18, wrote as a 16-year-old student, months before the shooting that would turn his high school into one of the most famous in the country. Mr. Kashuv, who had apologized for the comments when they became public last month, did so again on Monday as he announced Harvard’s decision on Twitter. It followed, he said, a campaign against him organized by political opponents and former classmates who long ago stopped being his friends.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WHY ARE YOU ALL BENT OUT OF SHAPE?

Jon Stewart had plenty to say to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night. Stewart, the former host of “The Daily Show,” popped up on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to respond to a statement McConnell made to Fox News. McConnell told Fox News that he didn’t know why Stewart was “all bent out of shape” when it comes to the reauthorization of the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, and said it would be fully funded. The current law was renewed in 2015 and is set to expire in 2020, but the fund’s administrator announced in February that there was insufficient funding to pay all claims. At the time of its last renewal, Congress appropriated $4.6 billion for the fund, bringing the total appropriated amount of the fund over the years to $7.4 billion. The new bill, which advanced out of committee, does not call for a specific amount of money but whatever sums necessary through 2090. Read More Take Our Poll