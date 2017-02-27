Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 1st

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•Ash Wednesday

Get your fast on before you go chocolate crazy on Easter. What are you giving up this year? I am giving up light beer.

•Utah Music Festival

The Utah Music Festival is a 4-day celebration of Utah Musicians and Artists. Created in 2017 as a joint venture of Lighthouse Investments (Ventureworx) and Copperfield Publishing (Salt Lake City Weekly) as a showcase for music fans to see a variety of genres and styles in a single festival. Genres include but are not limited to Blues / R&B, Country and Americana, DJ’s and Electronica, Folk, HipHop and Rap, Jazz, Metal, Pop, Punk, Reggae, Rock and some individual Singer/Songwriters. Staffed by Volunteers and the commitment of the Venues and Artists in the Utah music scene. Significant proceeds from the Utah Music Festival will be donated to various charities in Utah. The event takes place at various venues around Salt Lake City, so follow the link for more information.

•Water Trivia at Squatters

Do you know everything there is to know about water and watersheds? Team can be made up to of four people, but you have to register early. 21+ event. Proceeds benefit the Seven Canyons Trust. Theirmission iss to daylight and rehabilitate the seven canyon creeks of the Wasatch Range.

•Voodoo Glow Skulls at Liquid Joe’s

Punk/ska, ska/punk. Which came first? Well, we don’t know and we aren’t looking it up, but you can get a bit of both as Voodoo Glow Skulls hitting Liquid Joe’s on a Friday night. Right out of 1988 Riverside, California for your pleasure.

•Art After Dark at The Leonardo

Every first Friday of the month, we close our doors to the public and turn the entire museum into our Art After Dark event. This 21+ event features local artists and performers as they showcase their work. During the night, visitors will have the opportunity to sip drinks, create art and be treated to live entertainment and science demos. Come enjoy a live band, dancing, free appetizers, cash bars, fine art and a fun night out with friends. This month’s theme is Android Love in celebration of our newest exhibit, Alien Worlds and Androids. This exhibit aims to answer the universal question, Are we alone? During Art After Dark guests are invited to experience the exhibit and test out all the interactive pieces. Come face-to-face with Iron Man, C-3PO, R2D2, Gort and Robby the Robot. We are happy to welcome our Art After Dark partners, Sketch Cabaret, who bring live drawing models and artists to each evening. Models will come decked out in their finest Alien and Android costumes while local Salt Lake artists sketch the night away. Visitors are invited to bring their own art supplies and join in. If you’re looking for an exciting night, packed with food and drink, hands-on artistic experiences, and thought-provoking conversation, look no further than Art After Dark at The Leonardo. Tickets are now on sale. Avoid the lines and pre-purchase your tickets before coming to the museum. So you have that going for you.

•10th Annual Urban Chariot Pub Crawl

The SLC Urban Chariot Pub Crawl is held every year on the first Saturday of March. In our urban version of a dog sled race, teams are lead by a charioteer or musher. The teams will pull their urban sled (shopping carts) through some of Salt Lake City’s most scenic areas. These teams of humans must negotiate through the unrelenting and unforgiving dangers of SLC’s urban frontier. As an incentive to run, dogs and mushers (humans) will have several ‘rest stops’ to replenish lost fluids and discuss tales of mayhem. The course is normally about 3 miles in length, so dogs and mushers alike need to be ready and able to run their tails off. As always, we will have raffle tickets available to win some cool prizes at each watering hole. Get creative with you chariots. It starts at the corner of 400 S. and West Temple in the north end of the parking lot at 2pm.

•Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC at Rio Tinto Stadium

It’s early in the season, so you need to go and set the right precedent for the season. We win better that way.

•Break Lent

Sure you gave up light beer, but it’s Sunday in February and there is nothing going on. If you aren’t litting the slopes or planning a vacation or enjoying a Law & Order marathon, just remember you can ask for forgiveness later, but for you indulge in the fun thing you gave up that you wish you wouldn’t have. It’s okay.

•Expirience Hendrix at Eccles Theatre

“Third Stone From the Sun” is hands down my favorite Hendrix jam. Hailed by critics and fans alike as the ‘Guitar Event Of The Year,’ the multi-artist celebration known as the Experience Hendrix Tour is set to return in 2017. These special concert performances present legendary artists who join together to pay homage to Jimi Hendrix. The Experience Hendrix Tour celebrates the musical genius of Jimi Hendrix by bringing together a diverse array of extraordinary musicians. The 2017 line-up will be announced very soon. Past performers have included the likes of Buddy Guy, former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, as well as Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and many others. Perfect Monday night.

•Red Bennies at Urban Lounge

Salt Lake’s very own take over Urban Lounge, Red, for your pleasure. Oh, it’s a free show, so if you’re 21 or over, you should be there.

