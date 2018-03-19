Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 21st

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

Brought to you by:

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•OMD at The Complex

If you listen to X96 Classic on HD2 then you probably love this band. This show was originally going to be at The Depot, but tickets sold so fast they had to move it to a bigger venue. All tickets purchased for The Depot will be honored. All-ages show.

•Autorama at the Mountain America Credit Union Exposition Center

All the vroom you can handle as you gawk at all kinds of classic, exotic, and futuristic modes of transportation while spitting out all the car knowledge you’ve gathered by watching Top Gear. The show runs through the weekend.

•Hell’s Belles at The State Room

The ladies bring the AC/DC (not to be confused with the other AC/DC cover band, AC/Dshe) experience to The State Room for one night only! This show is SOLD OUT, so hit the classifieds for tickets if you can find ’em. They are also playing at O.P. Rockwell in Park City on Saturday night.

•Dragon Lights at Utah State Fairpark

For those of you suffering Christmas lights withdrawal, the Fairpark will be lit up with sculptures, performances, fun and cultural experiences. This luminous expirience runs through May 6th, so you have time.

•28th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Festival at Solitude

28 years? 28 years? Been eatin’ all the chocolate for 28 years! Come celebrate chocolate with fellow chocolate lovers! Begin your day at 9 a.m. by picking up a complimentary “Chocolate Lover’s Passport” at Moonbeam Base Area or in Solitude Village. Follow the map on your passport to find different stations on and off the mountain, where complimentary goodies are offered throughout the morning. Receive a stamp from each station and you will be entered to win great prizes! The completed passports are due at the tent at Moonbeam Lodge by 1:00 p.m. Actually, this sounds like a really good time!

•Senses Fail at The Complex

Scream-yo, when Senses Fail take over The Complex with Reggie and the Full Effect, Have Mercy, and Household.

•Spring Gruv at Park City Mountain

A lovely tradition! For 16 days we’ll be having huge, free concerts in the two villages, as well as the 22nd Annual Pond Skimming Contest! It’s one of those traditions that has been wild from the start. The Pond Skimming Contest is Park City’s most popular party and is the true indicator that spring has arrived. Contestants must dress in costume (the funkier the better) as they attempt to cross a 100-foot pond on skis or a snowboard. The pond and the excitement happen at mid-mountain just outside Red Pine Lodge. Must be 10 years of age or older to enter. Spectators will need a lift or gondola ticket to watch.

•Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna

In the fine tradition of cultural appropriation for the purpose of updating your Tinder and Bumble profile pics to show everyone how wacky you can be, people will gather to throw colored chalk on each other for reasons the majority can’t explain. Also, this might be the only event I ever get to highlight in Spanish Fork, so there’s that.

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…