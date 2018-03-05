Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 7th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Awolnation at The Complex

Touring on their new album, Here Come the Runts, return to Salt Lake to this all-ages show at The Complex.

•Lucius at The State Room

4-piece out of Brooklyn, Lucius is visually and sonically stunning. Fantastic way to spend a Thursday night. Join them for a acoustic performance at The State Room. Hit up classifieds for tickets as this show is SOLD OUT!

•Rob Schneider at Wiseguys

Tired of driving downtown to see headlining comedy if you’re in the south valley? No worries! Wiseguys come has a new location at Jordan Landing and that’s just where Rob is landing. You know him from Deuce Bigalow and various other Sandler films. 21+ shows tonight and tomorrow.

•They Might Be Giants at The Depot

You fell in love with them from Animaniacs and now you can see them live at The Depot. They are touring in support of their latest album, I Like Fun. I do, too. That’s why we are all going.

•The 18th Annual SLUG Games at Brighton

This year’s SLUG Games is focused on Brighton Banks, a nod to the infamous park features set up by the Brighton Park Crew. As always, this year’s SLUG Games will have FREE registration! So why not you!?! Since the beginning, SLUG Games has served as a stomping ground for established pros like Bode Merrill, Stevie Bell and Gabby Maiden as well as up-and-comers such as Alex Andrews and Sean Black. The SLUG Games features both Men’s and Women’s Open Ski and Snowboard divisions, as well as 17 & Under categories. The contest will be run in a jam-style format. Riders in each division with be awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd Places. These will be determined by marks based off a combination of style, creativity and technicality. Additional awards will be provided for the Best Trick and the Best Crash of the day.

•Onesie Bar Crawl

It’s not a romper!!! Whether it has feet built in or a hatch in the back, it’s a good time to walk around downtown looking like a baby until you drink to the point that you’re behaving like one: drooling, crying, spitting up.

•Maria Bamford at Wiseguys

Lady Dynamite herself is dropping in at Wiseguys downtown, which is great because The Walking Dead sucks now. Maria Bamford stars in the semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, lauded as “revelatory” by Entertainment Weekly and one of 2016’s must-see shows by Variety and Rolling Stone. The series was created by Mitch Hurwitz (Arrested Development) and Pam Brady (South Park).

•Trapt at Metro Music Hall

Trapt is doing an acoustic set at Metro Music Hall with special guests Easyfriend, Nick Johnson, and Young Apollo. 21+

