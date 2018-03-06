Win a Real Salt Lake Home Opener VIP Prize Pack!

The Ultimate Way to Kick Off the Season!
Enter now and you could be going to Real Salt Lake‘s home opener in style. Kickoff is at 1:30 pm, this Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium and RSL takes on LAFC and you don’t want to miss the chance to cheer RSL on at the top of the year. If you win, you’ll score dinner for 4 at the Interform Club, 4 pre-game field passes, 4 tickets to the game to cheer Real on in victory or LAFC, 4 jerseys, 4 scarves, and access for 4 to the post-game autograph session! This prize pack is worth over $1,600 and is the ultimate way to start off the season!
Enter here!
You can purchase tickets to all the exciting RSL action coming up this season here!
