Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 8th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

The Calendar is brought to you by Live Nation!

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

• Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert at Abravanel Hall

You certainly know the movie, which means you know the music. Hear it live with the Utah Symphony tonight, Saturday, and again on Monday while the film plays on the big screen. And like every event that happens downtown these days, food trucks will be there beforehand. Yes, they certainly will.

• Jen Kirkman at Wiseguys Downtown

Don’t know Jen Kirkman, well go watch her Netflix special (I know, they all have at least one on Netflix) and head out for some live standup downtown. 21+ shows tonight and tomorrow. Jen is also an author of two books and writer on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

• Made in Utah Brewers Fest at The Gateway

Is it just me, or are we drinking a lot more downtown these days? In case you’re not familiar with all the new breweries and distilleries that Utah has to offer, this will be a great crash-course before the summer weather meets BBQs and patio drinks. Hey, it’s never too soon to find your 2019 summer beer, but when the leave start to change it will be too late. By then, we’ll all be on to Ambers and Double IPAs.

• Kilby Court 20th Anniversary Block Party

I’ve seen so many bands that I didn’t know I would love dearly at Kilby Court, I wouldn’t even know where to start. Celebrate the all-ages venue’s 20 years with a block party featuring Death Cab For Cutie, The National, Parks, Joshua James, and a full list of other bands you may or may not know. Who cares! This will be an iconic Salt Lake party you won’t want to miss. Hit up The Urban Lounge after for the…yup, after party.

• Snow Patrol at The Depot

Yes, another British band with a song called Chocolate. This one’s been around a bit long, though. Snow Patrol will be at The Depot touring on their new album, “Wilderness” for this 21+ show. You know what that means, don’t you? Shorter lines at the bar!

• Tequila Pub Crawl

This feels about a week late, but sure, why not? If you haven’t noticed Sugarhouse is becoming an even more desirable place to live and you know what that calls for? Public intoxication organized! With all the new apartment buildings and transplants arriving in this neighborhood, it’s a good chance to get out and make some friends. Tequila will help. Why should you buy a ticket and not just put a sombrero on and stumble around Sugarhouse? Well because then you get the benefits of 1. A taco from each food truck and voting rights for the best taco! 2. Ability to order margaritas off the specialty menu for event goers only at a discounted price. 3. Games, prizes, photo ops that will be more than Snapchat and Instagram worthy. 4. A shot at the pinata for epic prizes. 5. Fiesta beads, tattoos and more! 6. Admittance into all the bars with no cover. Don’t go too hard. Tomorrow is Mother’s Day.

• The Unlikely Candidates at The Urban Lounge

From Ft. Worth, Texas, The Unlikely Candidates are bringing along IRONTOM for The Midnight Love Tour. 21+

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C